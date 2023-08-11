Online industry career certificates can be completed at your own pace. And with almost 40 entry-level career certificates available from industry leaders like Google, IBM, and Meta, you can enroll in as many as you want. Enhance your Texas Tech degree and boost your employability after college with marketable, professional skills. Learn more about Texas Tech’s online industry certificates and enroll today at online.ttu.edu/careercertificates/. Questions? Email online.careercertificates@ttu.edu or call 806.742.4049 Posted:

11/8/2023



Bonnie Cordell



bonnie.cordell@ttu.edu



eLearning CEU and Registration





Lectures & Seminars

Academic

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

