Students enrolled in ANSC 4411 Advanced Animal Behavior and Training will be leading dog training classes to local dog owners. The training will involve basic obedience training and socialization, and only positive reinforcement techniques will be used.



Click on the link to learn more and register you and your dog: https://bit.ly/ttudogtraining



For questions related to the class, contact Dr. Anastasia Stellato at Anastasia.Stellato@ttu.edu or 806-834-8426 or Dr. Nathaniel Hall at Nathaniel.j.hall@ttu.edu or 806-834-8924.

Posted:

10/27/2023



Originator:

Anastasia Stellato



Email:

Anastasia.Stellato@ttu.edu



Department:

Animal and Food Sciences





