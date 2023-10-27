Lisa Limeri, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences was selected as the recipient of the Open Access Publication Award for displaying a sustained record of publishing in open access journals and using preprint servers like BioRXiV or PsyRXiV to make her scholarship quickly and freely accessible.

Wesley Wehde, Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science was selected as the recipient of the Open Education Award for integrating open texts into his courses and for continuing his work in publishing peer-reviewed open textbooks used at numerous universities.

Nicholas C. Borgogna, Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences was selected as the recipient of the Open Data Award for publishing original data on Open Science Framework and using Open-Access data in his teaching.

The purpose of the Open Access Week Awards is to recognize faculty who have made their research open or used open materials in their courses. Open works can foster innovation, develop industry, advance scientific knowledge, increase citations and even support student retention. These awards are intended to assist faculty when demonstrating the impact of their work. Recipients were selected by the Libraries’ Scholarly Publishing Team.

For more information contact: Sara Schumacher, Scholarly Publishing Team Chair at sara.schumacher@ttu.edu.