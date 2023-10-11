|
Gabriel Peralta’s sculpture and biotechnology research centers around “exolocation,” a wordplay on the echolocation that toothed whales and some bats employ to navigate their environments in low-visibility conditions. As an art methodology, exolocation borrows from mimesis as a deeply relational act that stabilizes plant and animal communities, particularly as a strategy for coping with uncertainty. Peralta uses this framework to build sculptural chimeras and explore the permeability of the self within the interdependency and subjectivity inherent to our material ecosystems.
10/30/2023
Dani Marshall
danielle.marshall@ttu.edu
School of Art
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 11/10/2023
MCOM Building, Room 257
