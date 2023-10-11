Gabriel Peralta’s sculpture and biotechnology research centers around “exolocation,” a wordplay on the echolocation that toothed whales and some bats employ to navigate their environments in low-visibility conditions. As an art methodology, exolocation borrows from mimesis as a deeply relational act that stabilizes plant and animal communities, particularly as a strategy for coping with uncertainty. Peralta uses this framework to build sculptural chimeras and explore the permeability of the self within the interdependency and subjectivity inherent to our material ecosystems.