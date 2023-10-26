Grad Students across TTU! Enroll today in an online Spring '24 class on media pedagogy featuring conversations with a host of filmmakers, critics and scholars from around the world!



ENGL 5357: Within and Beyond the Image: Teaching Film and Media Studies

Dr. Fareed Ben-Youssef

Day and Time: Mondays at 6:00pm – 8:50pm

CRN: 67402

Delivery Type: Online

COURSE DESCRIPTION:





In this course, students will learn practical strategies for teaching film and other audio/visual media (like video games, comics, and social media apps.). They will become versed in the history of film instruction and in the ethical, legal, and technical concerns facing educators. While the course will be appropriate for students focusing on film and media studies, it will also provide valuable expertise to students in other fields who wish to nimbly integrate the study of media texts and/or the use of media-based assignments into their classes.





Topics covered include: defining film and media studies, teaching active viewing and listening skills, global cinema, interdisciplinarity, the logistics of teaching media that demands additional purchases/hardware, critical theory as a lens on to media, the accessibility of media classes for students with disabilities, ethics of representation in the classroom (including violence and obscenity), multicultural/queer/decolonized course design, incorporating the community into the classroom, and publicly engaged scholarship and programming as pedagogy.



Students will design syllabi, lesson plans, assignments, and assessment strategies that are relevant to their interests. They will also have the opportunity to visit classrooms. Classes will often be supplemented with perspectives of film and media studies professors from in and outside of TTU. Such guest speakers will underline the breadth of approaches as well as the challenges for teaching such materials. Invited artists will discuss their work and how it has been effectively positioned within pedagogical settings. Ultimately, the course will explore how best to teach students to see within and beyond the image.

Requirements Fulfilled: Foundation Course





Note: To request a permit to enroll, please email the Department of English's Director of Graduate Studies, Dr. W.D. Phillips (English.gradadvisor@ttu.edu).