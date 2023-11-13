TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Bring Your Family to STEM CORE's Family STEM Night!
Get ready to engage as a family in all things STEM at the second annual Community-Wide Family STEM Night Monday, November 13, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the SUB Ballroom. Hosted by TTU's STEM CORE, this free, come-n-go event is for K-12 students and their families to explore STEM through hands-on activities. STEM Student Organizations, TTU Departments, and local STEM businesses will have tables with everything from live insects, to robots, virtual reality, coding, spin art, and much more. Families have chances to win prizes and will leave with more STEM resources to access from home. Don't miss this opportunity for the whole family and it's all free! Have questions?  Email: stem-core@ttu.edu

11/7/2023

Allison Eubanks

Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu

STEM Core ORDC

Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 11/13/2023

SUB Ballroom

