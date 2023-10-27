TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Undergraduate Student Intern Wanted

The internship starts on November 1, 2023, with the opportunity to continue in Spring 2024. Students in Ag Sciences and Chemistry major are encouraged to apply.

Main location: Fiber and Biopolymer Research Institute, 1001 E Texas 289 Loop Frontage, Lubbock, TX 79403

Must have a mode of transportation.

Pays $16 to $18/hour.

Previous experience in harvesting crops, chopping wood, and grinding plant materials will be a plus.

Posted:
10/27/2023

Originator:
Kalavathy Rajan

Email:
krajan@ttu.edu

Department:
Plant and Soil Science


