The internship starts on November 1, 2023, with the opportunity to continue in Spring 2024. Students in Ag Sciences and Chemistry major are encouraged to apply.
Main location: Fiber and Biopolymer Research Institute, 1001 E Texas 289 Loop Frontage, Lubbock, TX 79403
Must have a mode of transportation.
Pays $16 to $18/hour.
Previous experience in harvesting crops, chopping wood, and grinding plant materials will be a plus.
|Posted:
10/27/2023
Originator:
Kalavathy Rajan
Email:
krajan@ttu.edu
Department:
Plant and Soil Science
