The internship starts on November 1, 2023, with the opportunity to continue in Spring 2024. Students in Ag Sciences and Chemistry major are encouraged to apply.

Main location: Fiber and Biopolymer Research Institute, 1001 E Texas 289 Loop Frontage, Lubbock, TX 79403

Must have a mode of transportation.

Pays $16 to $18/hour.

Previous experience in harvesting crops, chopping wood, and grinding plant materials will be a plus. Posted:

10/27/2023



Originator:

Kalavathy Rajan



Email:

krajan@ttu.edu



Department:

Plant and Soil Science





Categories

Research

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

