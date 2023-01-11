Don't miss out on Obesity Research Institute’s Seminar Series on Neuroscience & Obesity, featuring Dr. Paule Valery Joseph, CRNP, Ph.D. , Chief, Section of Sensory Science and Metabolism, NIH. Dr. Joseph will be presenting on Chemosensation, Diet, and Chronic Disorders (Obesity and Alcohol Use Disorder). The in-person presentation will be on November 1st at TTU's Human Sciences Building in room 111 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Register now for ORI's Seminar on November 1st.

For more information on our fall series, please visit our ORI website.