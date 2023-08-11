Don't miss out on Obesity Research Institute’s Seminar Series on Neuroscience & Obesity, featuring Dr. Gail A. Cornwall , Professor, Cell Biology and Biochemistry, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, School of Medicine, Lubbock TX . The in-person & virtual presentation will be on November 8th at TTUHSC in room 240 Academic Classroom Building (ACB) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Presenting on Biological Roles of Amyloid in the Reproductive Tract and Brain

Register now for ORI's Seminar on November 8th.

For more information on our fall series, please visit our ORI website.