Students participating in this six (6) credit-hour program at the TTU Center in Seville will explore the philosophies, policies, and practices associated with health promotion in Spain while experiencing this country's rich culture and history. Students will enroll in two sections of HUSC 3350 - Special Topics in Human Sciences, with one section focused on cross-cultural health-care policies, and the other on cross-cultural contexts for promoting health and well-being. Students will be exposed to diverse practical experiences in health promotion and health-care services in Madrid and Seville, including observations with local hospitals. In addition, students will participate in excursions to other historical sites in Spain.



Learn more here

Program dates : May 26 - June 20, 2024.



Open to: Human Sciences and ALL other majors are welcome.





Contact

: Dr. Sara Dodd (sara.dodd@ttu.edu) or Dr. Paulina Velez (pauvelez@ttu.edu)







