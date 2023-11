HSI 101 is an immersive, data and research driven training that will provide attendees foundational knowledge of what being a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) means. Training will include: Basic key terms, statistics, HSI scholarship, and a panel discussion.



Follow link for registration. Posted:

11/2/2023



Originator:

Sasha Gonzalez



Email:

sasha.g.gonzalez@ttu.edu



Department:

First Generation Program



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 11/8/2023



Location:

University Library - TLPDC Room 153



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization