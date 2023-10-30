The Department of Psychological Sciences is recruiting participants for an fMRI study on memory and judgments.

In order to participate, you must be 18 years of age or older, have normal or corrected vision, be able to speak out loud, and be able to pass a safety screening before entering the fMRI machine. Participants will visit the Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute for 1 hour for the study. This is NOT a clinical study. It will not involve medication or treatment of any kind. Research participation is completely voluntary and will be kept confidential.

Participants will be paid $20.00 each for participating.