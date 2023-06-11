The last Energy Law Lecture Series of the semester is here! Joey Hall, Executive Vice President of Operations at Pioneer Natural Resources, will present "Comparing Shale to Conventional Plays."

With more than three decades of experience in the energy industry, Hall is an expert in onshore, offshore, deep water, and international projects. He has led Pioneer to achieve significant milestones, including becoming the first independent oil and gas company to produce on the North Slope of Alaska.

As an honorary member of the Mechanical Engineering and Petroleum Engineering Academies at Texas Tech University, Joey Hall is a true industry leader. Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights from a renowned expert. Attend the live lecture or join via Zoom to earn one hour of Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit. Contact Blake Groves at blake.groves@ttu.edu for more details

Zoom link here