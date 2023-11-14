TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Share your experience as a first-generation woman following academic probation

Validated through Invisibility: A Narrative of Validating Experiences of First-Generation Women with a Chronic Illness Following Academic Probation

 

Dissertation Research 

Department of Educational Psychology, Leadership, & Counseling | College of Education

 

 I am looking for women, first-generation, non-transfer, undergraduate students diagnosed with a chronic illness (not initially mental health related) with previous placement and recovery from academic probation to participate in a research study.

 

 Participants will complete the 5-minute survey linked below for eligibility in the research. The research study will consist of a 60-minute virtual audio and video recorded Microsoft Teams interview. 

 

To compensate for time provided, participants will receive a $25 digital Amazon gift card to the email address provided through the survey. 

 

To participate, follow the link to take you to the survey. 

 

https://forms.office.com/r/VkhQefPXVe

 

Questions about this research study?

Krista.mcbrien@ttu.edu – Doctoral Student Researcher 

or

hugo.garcia@ttu.edu – Faculty Dissertation Chair

 

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
11/14/2023

Originator:
Krista Mcbrien

Email:
Krista.Mcbrien@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


