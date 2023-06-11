Are you a first generation college student* wondering how study abroad can become a reality for you? You’re in luck! Next week is National First Gen Week and in collaboration with the First Generation Transition and Mentoring Programs office, Study Abroad is hosting an information session just for you!

First to Go Abroad

Date: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Time: 4-5pm

4-5pm Location: SUB Red Raider Lounge

SUB Red Raider Lounge Why attend? Students interested in study abroad should attend to hear from other first gen college students who have already studied abroad and learn how to make this dream a reality for themselves.

*What does first generation college student mean?

Texas Tech defines a First-Generation College Student as a student whose parent(s) or guardian(s) have never earned a Bachelor's degree in the United States.

Check out additional resources for first gen college students: