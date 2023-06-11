Q: What is a first generation college student?

A: Texas Tech defines a First-Generation College Student as a student whose parent(s) or guardian(s) have never earned a Bachelor's degree in the United States.

Q: Ok well how do I study abroad as a first generation college student?

A: Study Abroad has just the session for you! As part of National First Gen Week and in collaboration with the First Generation Transition and Mentoring Programs office, Study Abroad is hosting an information session so you can learn more.

First to Go Abroad

Date: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Time: 4-5pm

4-5pm Location: SUB Red Raider Lounge

SUB Red Raider Lounge Why attend? Students interested in study abroad should attend to hear from other first gen college students who have already studied abroad and learn how to make this dream a reality for themselves.

Check out additional resources for first gen college students: