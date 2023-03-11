Students will have the unique opportunity to spend summer session II studying in London and to gain a deeper understanding and cultural perspective of families past and present in Theories of Human Development and Family Sciences and Understanding Child and Adolescent Behavior. Excursions to local school, hospitals and museums as well as a trip to Cambridge University, tours of the city, theatre, high tea and more! Open to all majors. Contact stephanie.shine@ttu.edu or mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu with questions or for additional information. Posted:

11/3/2023



Originator:

Mitzi Ziegner



Email:

mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr





Categories

Academic

Departmental

