Your University Library offers Personal Librarians, for every major and topic, who can provide personalized assistance for your research and reference needs via face-to-face meeting, phone, e-mail, Zoom, text or through the Ask-A-Librarian chat service.

Need a place to study, along with the availability of one-on-one research help? Visit the Research Hub in Room 132, ground floor of the University Library. This hidden gem is an interactive study space with librarian research assistance at the ready.

In addition, librarians offer numerous workshops throughout the year on topics such as STEM databases, managing citations and much more. They also teach the 1 credit-hour LIBR 1100 course to convey effective library research methods and strategies for scholastic success.

So go ahead and ask, and your Personal Librarian will point you in the right direction.