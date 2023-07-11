TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SECC Two Weeks Left to Donate!!
Faculty and staff donate today to make an impact on our community at SECC.ttu.edu. We appreciate your donations!


Upcoming Giveaways!


For those who give November 6 through November 14, they will be entered into a drawing for the following:

  • A pair of tickets to TTU FB vs. UCF on November 18 (winner notified on November 15)
  • A SECC Tumbler

 

For those who give from the beginning of the campaign through November 14, they will be entered into a drawing for the following:

  • A pair of tickets to TTU FB vs. UCF on November 18 (winner notified on November 15)
  • A Texas Tech Centennial Christmas Ornament
Posted:
11/7/2023

Originator:
Malia Dominique

Email:
Malia.Dominique@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


