|
The field of marketing research is a rapidly growing and competitive area for many companies. This program gives students the ability to learn how to design research studies and apply advanced analytical tools to various aspects of marketing and ultimately help businesses make informed decisions. This is a 100% online 30-hour, part-time program designed to be completed in two years! The deadline for this program is quickly approaching! If you have any questions, please reach out!
|Posted:
12/15/2023
Originator:
Lidia Jojy
Email:
ljojy@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Categories