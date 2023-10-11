

Over 140 macroeconomists from universities, central banks, and other agencies from all corners of the globe will arrive to Lubbock to participate in the annual Midwest Macroeconomics Conference. Researchers will present their work in one of the 48 parallel sessions in Holden Hall from Friday, Nov. 10th to Sunday, Nov. 12th. All Students and faculty who have interest in the macro economy, monetary policy, trade policy, exchange rates (and several other topics) are welcome to attend these sessions. Posted:

Event Date: 11/10/2023



