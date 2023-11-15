An important challenge is that the accuracy of predictions can be compromised by the complexity of the flow physics and the large natural variability that are characteristic of urban flow problems. This talk will present an investigation of the potential of large-eddy simulations (LES) towards predicting peak wind pressure loads on high rise-buildings.

First, the emphasis is on validation of LES predicted wind pressures against wind tunnel measurements. This validation exercise demonstrates that LES can accurately predict the complex bluff body flow physics, while also revealing the non-negligible influence of uncertainty in the wind tunnel boundary layer on the predicted wind pressures.

Next, the focus shifts to validation against full-scale pressure measurements on two high-rise buildings. The results largely confirm the findings of the wind tunnel validation study, but they also reveal the additional challenges introduced by the natural variability in the field. The unique capability of LES results for providing insights into the flow physics that govern extreme suction events will be demonstrated throughout the talk. She will conclude the talk by highlighting the benefits of methodological convergence for the analysis of wind effects on buildings.