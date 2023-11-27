Join us for a special screening exploring the science and pop culture impact behind some of cinema's biggest films. Texas Tech University faculty Prof. DeLeith Gossett and Dr. Nadia Flores will discuss the aspects of law and sociology seen in Blue Bayou. Admission is free. Reserve your seat by picking up your free ticket at the box office in advance or by buying a $7 food and beverage voucher.

A searing domestic drama about the crumbling American dream

"From award-winning writer/director Justin Chon (Gook), BLUE BAYOU is the moving and timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for their future. Antonio LeBlanc (Chon), a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou, is married to the love of his life Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and step-dad to their beloved daughter Jessie. Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home." (Focus Features)

For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website:

https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/event/humanitizing-the-sciences-blue-bayou

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about our film series, please email hdstem@ttu.edu or call 806-834-0258