Procurement Services has established the following deadlines for transactions needing to be processed during the holiday period. Procurement Services staffing will be reduced prior to and after these dates for staff vacations.



Please Note: These deadlines are in place to manage increased workloads because of the end-of the-calendar-year rush and staff vacations. Transactions submitted after these deadlines are permitted but may be delayed until after the holiday break. Procurement Services will make best efforts to complete the submitted transactions before the break.

TTU will be closed for the following dates during the holidays:

• Thanksgiving Break: Thursday, November 23, 2023, through Friday, November 24, 2023, and will reopen on Monday, November 27, 2023.

• Winter Break: Monday, December 25, 2023, through Monday, January 1, 2024, and will reopen Tuesday, January 2, 2024



Departments should plan for additional time to process vendor setups, purchase requisitions/purchase orders, contracts, vendor payments, travel transactions, Pcard transactions, and related procurement transactions between Monday, November 13, 2023, and Thursday, January 18, 2024. As a reminder, Pcard transactions may be reconciled on a weekly basis in Chrome River.





RUSH REQUESTS MUST BE SUBMITTED TO THE APPROPRIATE SUPPORT EMAIL.

Strategic Acquisitions (requisitions and purchases) – strategic.acquisitions@ttu.edu

Payment Strategies (invoices and receiving)– payment.strategies@ttu.edu

Contract Management (contracts) – contracting@ttu.edu

Vendor Services (vendor setup and updates) – vendor.services@ttu.edu

Travel Services (travel) – travelservices@ttu.edu

Pcard Services (pcards) – purchasing.pcard@ttu.edu

TechBuy Support (techbuy issues and general support) – techbuy.purchasing@ttu.edu







THANKSGIVING DEADLINES :

Contracts that need to be executed before Thanksgiving must be submitted to the Contract Management Office by Tuesday, October 31, 2023. There are not any other procurement deadlines for the Thanksgiving Break. Please refer to the Deliveries section of this memorandum. Note: Any contract that falls within the review requirements set forth in Texas Tech University System Regulation 07.03 will require additional reviews and approvals outside of the Contract Management office and require additional time to process.





WINTER BREAK DEADLINES :

• Requisitions for punch-out vendors, purchases less than $100,000, or purchases on an established TTU, cooperative, or another government contract must be submitted by Friday, December 1, 2023. Urgent transactions must be flagged urgent in Techbuy, and an email must be sent to strategic.acquisitions@ttu.edu.

• Contracts must be submitted by Friday, November 10, 2023, to be reviewed and executed by Friday, December 22, 2023. Urgent contracts must be flagged, and an email must be sent to contracting@ttu.edu. Any contract meeting the requirements set forth in Texas Tech University System Regulation 07.03 will require additional reviews outside the Contract Management office and additional time.

• Please contact strategic.acquisitions@ttu.edu and contracting@ttu.edu for purchases in excess of $100,000 to establish an estimated timeline.

• There are no holiday deadlines for procurement card transactions except where delivery might occur over the holiday break (see DELIVERIES).

• Direct Pay transactions must be submitted by Friday, December 1, 2023, to be paid before the break. If the vendor still needs to submit the setup forms, we cannot guarantee payment by the winter break.

• JPMorgan QuickPay requests must be submitted by Friday, December 15, 2023, to be paid before the break. All requests submitted after this date will be processed and paid after January 1, 2024.

• Travel requiring an advance or domestic expense reports requiring payment before the break must be received by Friday, December 8, 2023. The Travel Services office must receive international travel expense reports requiring payment before the break by Wednesday, December 6, 2023. All international travel requires 30-day prior approval from the Office of International Affairs. Please get in touch with travelservices@ttu.edu for additional support.

• Payments required before the break require an invoice and receiving report by Friday, December 1, 2023. Invoices must be scanned and attached to a receipt in TechBuy. For additional support, please get in touch with payment.strategies@ttu.edu. Advance payments are also due by 12/1/2023.





ARTWORK APPROVAL DEADLINES :

All artwork for promotional items, signage, or other related materials should be submitted by the following dates to be approved before the holidays: Thanksgiving deadline: Monday, November 13, 2023. Winter break deadline: Monday, December 11, 2023. For questions, please email comm.mkt.brandreview@ttu.edu



