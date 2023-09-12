The Lubbock Chorale’s “Hometown Holiday” concert will feature the West Texas Children’s Chorus and include traditional holiday music that celebrates home as the place to be. We believe music has the power to bring people together, so gather your friends and family to come experience this special evening of holiday music magic.

This is a community-based ensemble comprised of more than 100 voices and is available as a class for students to register. The Lubbock Chorale’s goals are to create the finest possible artistic product; to cultivate a sense of community and camaraderie among people of all ages, both students and community members, who appreciate the choral art; to support the academic and artistic growth and development of students in the Texas Tech University School of Music; to perform art music of various styles and genres in a variety of performance venues; to strive for excellence and to share the aesthetic beauty of choral music through performances that meet the highest artistic standards.

$15 tickets at selectaseatlubbock.com

$10 group ticket (minimum of 6)

Student comps will become available 3 days before the concert.

Please email anh.collins@ttu.edu to reserve your spot on the waitlist.