In spring 2024, the College of Media & Communication will offer the graduate seminar JOUR 6315: Global and Local Ethnic Media (CRN 61097). The course will meet Thursday evenings 6:00-8:50 p.m. in the Media & Communication building. Here’s a description:

“This course examines the historical development and current status of ethnic-oriented media in local and global contexts, including the United States. We will study efforts by traditional as well as new media to reach ethnic audiences through advertising, entertainment, news, and strategic communication. A combination of academic and applied sources and approaches will be used.” Students will be able to explore additional aspects of ethnic media through a final paper/project.





The instructor, Prof. Kent Wilkinson, is director of the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication. Please contact him with any questions: kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu.







