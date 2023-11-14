Faculty and staff donate today to make a difference in your community at SECC.ttu.edu. There is still time to donate as the last day is November 22nd.
As a reminder, for those who give November 6 through November 14, they will be entered into a drawing for the following:
- A pair of tickets to TTU FB vs. UCF on November 18 (winner notified on November 15)
- A SECC Tumbler
For those who give November 13 through November 19, they will be entered into a drawing for the following:
- A 2023 TTU Centennial Christmas Ornament
- Dining Bucks from TTU Hospitality Services
For those who give from the beginning of the campaign through November 19, they will be entered into a drawing for the following:
- A visit to United Supermarkets/Market Street/Amigos, a gift from our friends at United Supermarkets