Are you interested in Law School? Join MOOT COURT!

What is Moot Court?

Moot Court is “mock Supreme Court.” It is an exercise of appellate oral argument. Each year, the American Moot Court Association will release a fictitious court case that reflects current and legal conflict. Each team will develop legal arguments for the case.

Why Participate in Moot Court?

·         Enhance your law school application.

·         Polish your oral advocacy skills.

·         Learn how to argue both sides of a case.

·         Improve your legal reasoning.

·         Guest Speakers – Lawyers, Judges, previous Team Members

·         Learn how to work as a team.

·         Travel with the team

Class Information

·         Earn up to 6 hours of POLS credit in the Spring and Fall Semesters

·         You MUST take Introduction to Moot Court in Spring 2024 to compete in Fall 2024.

Contact Dr. Sara Norman for more information: sara.t.norman@ttu.edu


 
