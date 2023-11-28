What is Moot Court?

Moot Court is “mock Supreme Court.” It is an exercise of appellate oral argument. Each year, the American Moot Court Association will release a fictitious court case that reflects current and legal conflict. Each team will develop legal arguments for the case.

Why Participate in Moot Court?

· Travel with the team

· Learn how to work as a team.

· Learn how to argue both sides of a case.

Class Information

· Earn up to 6 hours of POLS credit in the Spring and Fall Semesters

· You MUST take Introduction to Moot Court in Spring 2024 to compete in Fall 2024.