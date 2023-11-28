What is Moot Court?
Moot Court is “mock Supreme Court.” It is an exercise of appellate oral argument. Each year, the American Moot Court Association will release a fictitious court case that reflects current and legal conflict. Each team will develop legal arguments for the case.
Why Participate in Moot Court?
· Enhance your law school application.
· Polish your oral advocacy skills.
· Learn how to argue both sides of a case.
· Improve your legal reasoning.
· Guest Speakers – Lawyers, Judges, previous Team Members
· Learn how to work as a team.
· Travel with the team
Class Information
· Earn up to 6 hours of POLS credit in the Spring and Fall Semesters
· You MUST take Introduction to Moot Court in Spring 2024 to compete in Fall 2024.
Contact Dr. Sara Norman for more information: sara.t.norman@ttu.edu