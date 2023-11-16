This course will introduce demographic techniques and concepts and apply them to the examination of social and economic causes of population structure and change. Examples are drawn from a variety of U.S. and international settings. This class will enable you to:



1) Develop an understanding of demographic processes (fertility, mortality, and migration)

2) Understand the history, theory, and methods of demography

3) Think critically and apply evidence to analysis of populations

4) Explore connections between micro level experiences and macro level trends

5) Apply your knowledge to current and historical settings

Register for SOC 3300 - Population Problems (CRN: 67361) for Spring 2024 to learn more! For more information, contact Dr. Brandon Wagner at brandon.wagner@ttu.edu

