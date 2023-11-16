ENGR 5000 Engineering Ethics of Artificial Intelligence and Generative Artificial Intelligence (3) SCH Prerequisite: Bachelor’s degree or permission of the instructor. Ethics of applications of artificial intelligence to engineering design and practice in the fields of engineering and technology. This course may be taken entirely on-line using the Blackboard Learning Management System. It provides a hands-on experience with ChatGPT, Google AI, and Microsoft Bing. It provides a survey of artificial intelligence and generative artificial intelligence. It covers the ethical uses of AI, intellectual property rights, recent government executive orders and legislation addressing AI. The course does not require any prior technical background or programming skills. There is a term project which makes use of generative artificial intelligence to carry out a case study of a contemporary ethical issue involving artificial intelligence.