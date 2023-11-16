Geoheritage is a new graduate course offered in Heritage and Museum Sciences at the Museum of Texas Tech University. Geoheritage is an emerging field that examines the cultural, scientific, educational, and esthetic significance of Earth's variety of landscapes.





This seminar will take you on a journey through the rapidly developing field of geoheritage. You will learn about the concepts and principles of geoheritage, and explore new topics such as urban geoheritage, geoconservation, geotourism, territorilaity, and geo-mythology. The course will provide insights into the Earth's physical landscapes and connection with people. There are no prerequisites.





If you're ready to embark on this exciting journey, sign up for Geoheritage (HMGT 7000-003, CRN 65941) today! If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dr. Stance Hurst at stance.hurst@ttu.edu.



