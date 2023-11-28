If you are a McNair Scholars Alumni from any institution, please contact Dr. Jon Crider, Senior Director, TRIO Programs - jon.crider@ttu.edu or stop by our office in Doak Hall 114. We are looking to update our list of McNair Alumni at Texas Tech for potential panel members, speakers, and mentors. In particular, we are looking for current faculty and staff, but if you are a graduate student please let us know.