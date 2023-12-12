What if William Shakespeare and Ferdinand de Saussure were best friends of each other? What would they have talked about over dinner?

Curious to find out? Then take ENGL 4373 in Spring 2024! (Hybrid, MW, 11:00 AM – 12:20 PM)

In this course, we’ll be analyzing literary works through the lens of linguistics.

We’ll learn about how authors choose certain lexemes, linguistic forms, or syntactic structures as a way to achieve what they want to achieve in the discourse or in the text.

This course requires no prior knowledge of linguistics; it requires no textbook; and anyone interested in language, linguistics, or literature will benefit from taking it.