CCS 5302 Cross-Cultural Research Methods



This course is designed to provide students with an introduction to cross-cultural research. Students will explore a variety of research approaches from multiple disciplines to better understand research practices with diverse populations. The course will also evaluate the significance of cross-cultural research as well as the main challenges and issues experienced by professionals across fields in today’s multicultural society.

For more information about this course contact Cross-Cultural Studies (CCS) Program Director: Dr. Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo: elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu