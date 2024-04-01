TTU HomeTechAnnounce

CROSS-CULTURAL RESEARCH METHODS Online Grad Course- Spring 2024

CCS 5302 Cross-Cultural Research Methods

This course is designed to provide students with an introduction to cross-cultural research. Students will explore a variety of research approaches from multiple disciplines to better understand research practices with diverse populations. The course will also evaluate the significance of cross-cultural research as well as the main challenges and issues experienced by professionals across fields in today’s multicultural society.

For more information about this course contact Cross-Cultural Studies (CCS) Program Director:  Dr. Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo: elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu 

Posted:
1/4/2024

Originator:
Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo

Email:
elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs


