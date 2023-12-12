The workshops include:

Best Practices in Library Research -- Jan. 19

How to Conduct a Literature Review – Jan. 26

Publishing Your Research – Feb. 2

Poster Design & Presentation – Feb. 9

Managing Your Citations - Feb. 16

Identifying Grants for Research – Feb. 23

Managing Your Research Data – March 1

Predatory Publishing – March 8

Altmetrics – March 22

Copyright and Fair Use – March 29

You only need to attend 8 of the workshops to be eligible for the certificate; please register for workshops.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.





Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.