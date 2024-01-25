TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Graduate Research Strategies Initiative
Attend 8 free workshops and receive a Certificate of Completion in Research Strategies. All workshops will be offered online from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons during the spring semester.

The workshops include:

  • How to Conduct a Literature Review – Jan. 26
  • Publishing Your Research – Feb. 2
  • Poster Design & Presentation – Feb. 9
  • Managing Your Citations - Feb. 16
  • Identifying Grants for Research – Feb. 23
  • Managing Your Research Data – March 1
  • Predatory Publishing – March 8
  • Altmetrics – March 22
  • Copyright and Fair Use – March 29

You only need to attend 8 of the workshops to be eligible for the certificate; please register for workshops.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.


Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.
