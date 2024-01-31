Attend 8 free workshops and receive a Certificate of Completion in Research Strategies. All workshops will be offered online from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons during the spring semester.
The workshops include:
- Publishing Your Research – Feb. 2
- Poster Design & Presentation – Feb. 9
- Managing Your Citations - Feb. 16
- Identifying Grants for Research – Feb. 23
- Managing Your Research Data – March 1
- Predatory Publishing – March 8
- Altmetrics – March 22
- Copyright and Fair Use – March 29
You need to attend 8 of the workshops to be eligible for the certificate; please register for workshops.
For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.
Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.