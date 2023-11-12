Hospitality Services will have modified dining hours beginning Wednesday, December 6 for Fall Finals. These dining hours are available online by clicking the web banner at hospitality.ttu.edu and individual signs are posted at all Hospitality Services dining locations.



2023 Fall Finals | Dining Hours

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X @EatAtTexasTech! Be in the know about special events, giveaways, new food locations, tasty treats, and more!!!

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu