Hospitality Services will have modified dining hours beginning Wednesday, December 6 for Fall Finals. These dining hours are available online by clicking the web banner at hospitality.ttu.edu and individual signs are posted at all Hospitality Services dining locations.
2023 Fall Finals | Dining Hours
