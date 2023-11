Join Texas Tech University next summer for an immersive agribusiness program based in Seville, Spain. This 4-week program offers two courses in international agribusiness and excursions to local farms, markets, agribusinesses, and historical places.

Term: Summer II, July 1-July 31, 2024 Courses Offered: Marketing (AAEC 3301) and Sales (AAEC 3305)

Application Deadline: February 12, 2024 Study Abroad Scholarship Application Deadline: February 1, 2024 AAEC Scholarship Application Deadline: February 2, 2024 C ontact: Dr. Sukant Misra at sukant.misra@ttu.edu

Application portal is now open. You can begin the application process now at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/program.php?id=11136 .

For more information, visit department website at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/aaec/study_abroad/seviile.php

Posted:

11/29/2023



Originator:

Shaikh Rahman



Email:

shaikh.m.rahman@ttu.edu



Department:

Agricultural and Applied Economics





