This online course, "New Materialisms: Art, Place, and Entanglement" centers on the concept of entanglement as a metaphor for a non-hierarchical, reciprocal approach to thought, creativity, and expression using the theoretical constructs of new materialisms. Our entangled pathways provide a dynamic understanding of place as a web of movements, actions, and materials. They call us into connection, shaping us as we intra-act with people, flora, fauna, (art) objects, structures, and culture. Our learning about entanglement will be grounded in phenomena, art/artifacts, and environment in relation to our own experiences, bodies, memories, and histories. Using movement, making, writing, theories of new materialisms, and pedagogical issues, we will explore the fluid and flexible processes of the experiential, the affective, the haptic, and the performative that construct and connect us to place. Participants in of the class will, furthermore, have opportunities to read, discuss, and write about art and/or curriculum, and experiment with creative processes to explore how we are entangled in place making. Posted:

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:50 PM

Event Date: 1/15/2024



on Zoom



