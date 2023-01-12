POLITICAL ECONOMY READING PROGRAM — Spring 2024

The Free Market Institute is accepting applications for an invitation to participate in the Spring 2024 Political Economy Reading Program, a one semester, non-credit, extra-curricular, weekly undergraduate student reading group. Program participants read and discuss selections from classic works and contemporary scholars that address important questions in political economy. A $1,000 scholarship is awarded to all participants who successfully complete the program.

The Political Economy Reading Program is sponsored by the Free Market Institute (FMI) at Texas Tech University (TTU) and Angelo State University (ASU). The TTU Participants will meet in person on Wednesdays throughout the spring 2024 semester for Socratic-style discussions that are facilitated by a university faculty member and focused on topics that address the broader themes of the program.

PROGRAM THEME

The program theme for the spring 2024 semester is Antitrust. Participants will explore debates about the relationship between economic and political power and the state's role in limiting economic power via antitrust.

Does capitalism inevitably lead to monopoly? If so, how does this tendency affect the case for free markets? What role can the state play in promoting competition? Participants will receive a set of readings that will provide a foundation for the discussions to address these and other questions of importance to the program theme.

Further details about the program schedule, including meeting dates, times, theme, and schedule of readings will be provided to applicants who are invited to participate in the program.

PROGRAM SUMMIT

Participants will also attend a summit hosted at Texas Tech University with program participants from Angelo State University, on February 16-17, 2024. The summit will feature formal remarks from Michael Munger, Professor of Political Science at Duke University. Participants will engage in interactive group discussion and question and answer sessions on issues related to the program theme.

PROGRAM ELIGIBILITY

All undergraduate students from any field of study who will have a full-time enrollment status at Texas Tech University or Angelo State University during the spring 2024 semester, are eligible and encouraged to apply.

APPLICATION PROCESS

DEADLINE to Apply is Tuesday, December 19, 2024.

Interested students may apply at the link below:

More information about the program can be found at the following link:

