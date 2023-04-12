PSY 5356 is a graduate course designed to present the underlying assumptions and major empirical approaches in the study of cognition, cognitive neuroscience, and artificial intelligence. The material covers functional and neural models of intelligence and thinking, and some consideration of machine models. The major topics are founded on principles of cognitive representation and computation. Through this course you will become familiar with, reason about, and critique contemporary theories, models, experimental methods, and experimental results associated with cognitive and neural processing and machine learning. An overall goal is to understand and appreciate the science of the study of cognition.