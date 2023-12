The University Library will open at 6 a.m. December 6 and will be open 24 hours closing at 11 p.m. Dec. 12.

Find hours for all libraries, as well as modified December and January hours here

12/1/2023



Julie Barnett



julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Library





