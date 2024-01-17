Are you looking to fill your open positions with Red Raiders?

Good Morning! Are you looking to fill your open positions with Red Raiders? Registration is NOW OPEN for the University Career Center’s Scarlet, Black, & YOU! TTU Opportunities Fair! We would love for you to attend! When you attend this event, you will have the chance to promote the opportunities you have available to Texas Tech students and alumni from all across campus. Whether it’s a full-time position, part-time job, internship, program, or unique experience, we would love to help you share it with our Red Raiders! This free event is exclusively for Texas Tech University System departments and programs. Event Details

Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Time: 10:00AM-1:00PM

Location: TTU SUB Ballroom

Fee: $0 You can register for the event on Hire Red Raiders. Sign in or create your employer account and look for Scarlet, Black, & YOU! TTU Opportunities Fair in the "Events" section. If you have any questions, you can reach out via email to brittainy.e.klemme@ttu.edu or by phone at (806) 742-2210. We look forward to your attendance!

Wreck Em'!

Posted:

1/3/2024



Originator:

Lauren Swanson



Email:

lauren.swanson@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 1/17/2024



Location:

SUB Ballroom



