Graduate Course Fellowship

COMMON METHODS FOR INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDY

Applications are now open for the new Graduate Course Fellowship within the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism. This 3-hour course fellowship will cover tuition for the course “Common Methods for Interdisciplinary Study” and may be used as an elective for TTU graduate programs.

The fellowship aims to train methodological skills to connect between natural, human, and technical sciences.

Course begin: Fall Semester 2024

Eligibility: TTU Doctoral Students



Application deadline: January, 15th, 2024

Awards announced: February, 15th, 2024

How to apply:

Complete applications must include the following:

-Personal Statement

-A curriculum vitae

-A letter from your program director or advisor confirming the eligibility of the elective for your studies

Send all application materials to brianna.sanchez@ttu.edu

For more details about the course fellowship please contact Elize Bisanz elize.bisanz@ttu.edu