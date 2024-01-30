Graduate Course Fellowship
COMMON METHODS FOR INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDY
Applications are now open for the new Graduate Course Fellowship within the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism. This 3-hour course fellowship will cover tuition for the course “Common Methods for Interdisciplinary Study” and may be used as an elective for TTU graduate programs.
The fellowship aims to train methodological skills to connect between natural, human, and technical sciences.
Course begin: Fall Semester 2024
Eligibility: TTU Doctoral Students
Application deadline: January, 30, 2024
Awards announced: February, 15, 2024
How to apply:
Complete applications must include the following:
-Personal Statement
-A curriculum vitae
-A letter from your program director or advisor confirming the eligibility of the elective for your studies
Send all application materials to brianna.sanchez@ttu.edu
For more details about the course fellowship please contact Elize Bisanz elize.bisanz@ttu.edu