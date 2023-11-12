CHINESE INTERNATIONAL UNDERGRADUATE STUDENTS: SHARE YOUR PERSPECTIVES AND BE THANKED WITH a $25 Amazon gift card for your time Study Title: Acculturation, Self-Efficacy, and Emotion Regulation Among Chinese International Student Principal Investigator: Dr. Loretta Bradley, Director, Counselor Education Program What is this research studying? The purpose of this dissertation research study is to understand the perceptions of Chinese international undergraduate college students regarding their academic self-efficacy, social self-efficacy, and emotional self-regulation abilities during acculturation and adjustment. Tran Le is the Co-Investigator of this dissertation research study to fulfill the degree requirements for a doctorate degree in Counselor Education and Supervision at Texas Tech University. Participation will involve a 10-minute demographic information survey and 90-minute interview.

INFORMATION SHEET Acculturation, Self-Efficacy, and Emotion Regulation Among Chinese International Students What is this research studying? This dissertation study will explore the perceptions of Chinese international undergraduate college students regarding their academic self-efficacy, social self-efficacy, and emotional self-regulation abilities during acculturation and adjustment. Who is conducting this study? This dissertation study is being conducted by Dr. Loretta Bradley (Principal Investigator) and Tran Le (Co-Investigator) from the Department of Educational Psychology, Leadership, and Counseling at Texas Tech University. Tran Le is a doctoral candidate in the Counselor Education and Supervision doctoral program at Texas Tech University. Tran Le is the Co-Investigator of this dissertation study to fulfill the degree requirements for a doctorate degree in Counselor Education and Supervision at Texas Tech University. What would I do if I participate? In this study, participation will involve a 10-minute demographic information survey and 90-minute interview. The 90-minute interview can be completed either in person or online via Zoom, a HIPAA compliant platform. You will have the opportunity to complete the 10-minute demographic survey on your own, either online or in person. If you choose to complete the survey, then you can complete it before or after the interview. I will schedule the interview with you at a time that is convenient for you. I would like to record the interview. Audiotaping and video recording your interview will help me ensure the accuracy and completeness of the information. Your participation is completely voluntary, and you can stop at any point in the study. You will receive a $25 Amazon gift card for your time. You will receive the gift card even if you skip parts of the research or stop participating. Your decision to participate, not participate, or withdraw in the research will not impact your employment status or academic standing. The electronic $25 gift card will be sent to your preferred email address after the interview. Can I quit if I become uncomfortable? Yes, absolutely. Dr. Loretta Bradley and Texas Tech University’s Institutional Review Board have reviewed this research project and think you can participate comfortably. However, you can skip parts of the research you are not comfortable with and stop at any time. You will keep all the benefits of participating even if you stop. Participating is your choice. Your decision to participate, not participate, or withdraw in the research will not impact your employment status or academic standing. How long will participation take? We are asking for 10 minutes for a demographic information survey and approximately 90 minutes for an interview. Before the survey and interview, Tran Le will request a brief phone call to discuss the consent process and schedule a time/date/location for the 90-minute interview after you give verbal consent to participate in the research. You will receive an email with a link to complete the 10-minute demographic information survey; you will have the opportunity to complete the demographic information survey before or after the 90-minute interview. How are you protecting privacy? Your name will not be linked to any material in reports, publications, or presentations. No one other than the researchers associated with this project will have access to the raw data. All related documentation will be stored in the researcher’s locked office and on a password protected computer. Confidentiality rules prevent anyone from the research team sharing information about you with anyone outside of the research team without your permission. There are some very rare exceptions to this that you should know about. The researchers will not maintain as confidential, information about known or reasonably suspected incidents of abuse or neglect of a child, dependent adult or elder, including, but not limited to, physical, sexual, emotional, and financial abuse or neglect. If any researcher has or is given such information, he or she may be required to report it to the authorities. What will happen to my data? Your information collected as part of the research, even if identifiers are removed, will not be used or distributed for future research studies. This study involves the use of audio and video recordings for the purpose of data collection and analysis. Only the research team will have access to this data. Neither your name nor any other identifying information will be associated with the audio or video recording or the transcript. This data will be kept secure and stored in the researcher’s locked office and on a password protected computer. The audio and video recordings will be destroyed after three years. What are the benefits and risks of participating in this research? One potential risk is that you may experience distress feelings while participating in the interview process. There are no direct benefits to you as a participant. We appreciate your time and effort with this dissertation research study. If you have any questions about this study, please contact any of the following study investigators at Texas Tech University: Co-Investigator: Tran Le Email: Tran.N.Le@ttu.edu Phone (432) 363-5891 Department of Educational Psychology, Leadership, & Counseling at Texas Tech University Principal Investigator: Dr. Loretta Bradley Email: loretta.bradley@ttu.edu Phone: (806) 834-1031 Department of Educational Psychology, Leadership, & Counseling at Texas Tech University Texas Tech University also has an Institutional Review Board that protects the rights of people who participate in research. You can contact them at 806-742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu.



Posted:

12/11/2023



Tran Le



Tran.N.Le@ttu.edu



N/A





Research

