The McNair Scholars Program is a great opportunity for those who are interested in research and attending graduate school/obtaining a Ph.D. after graduation. We prepare our scholars for being successful in graduate school by providing the following: working with a faculty mentor in your field, a paid 8-week summer research internship, research and conference travel funding, graduate school visits, free GRE prep, and creating and completing scholarly work.

To be eligible for the McNair Scholars Program, you must be:

An undergraduate with sophomore or junior status – (Class of 2026 or 2027)

Desire to go to graduate school - particularly a PhD.

An U.S. citizen or permanent U.S. resident

A member of at least one of the following groups:

A historically underserved racial/ethnic group in higher education OR



AND a low-income background First-generation college student (neither custodial parent has a Bachelor's degree)

Applications for the program are due March 24, 2024!

Information sessions for Students will be in Doak Hall 114.

2/28/24 - 2pm

3/6/24 - 10am

3/19/24 - 10:30am

APPLY NOW

If you would like more information or are interested in applying, please contact Dr. Trish Phillips, latricia.phillips@ttu.edu.



