Thank you for your interest in participating in my survey. This research study is about allyship behaviors to the transgender and gender non-conforming community.





The survey will take up to 30 minutes and you will answer questions about your experiences and feelings, along with your demographic information. Your participation is completely voluntary. You can skip any questions you are not comfortable with and stop at any point. You will receive an entry into a drawing for a $25 Amazon giftcard for participating. The drawing is expected to occur at the end of active recruitment, which is anticipated approximately March 2024. The odds of winning depend on how many participants enroll, but should be around 1 in 200.





You will keep all the benefits of participating even if you stop. The decision to participate or not to participate will not impact your academic standing at TTU. This is the first survey out of eight, and if you provide your email address, we will be re-contacting you to complete surveys for seven consecutive weeks. Your compensation will be directly connected to the number of times you submit. For each completed survey, you will receive an additional entry into the $25 Amazon giftcard drawing.





There are no direct benefits for your participation. At the end of the survey, there will be an opportunity for you to enter your email address and phone number for compensation purposes and to be contacted for the next portion of the survey. For eligible participants, you will be invited to complete seven weekly surveys for the diary portion of our study.





There are no foreseeable risks to your participation. To protect your confidentiality, identifiers will later be removed from the data. Identifiers might be removed from the identifiable private information and that, after such removal, the information could be used for future research studies or distributed to another investigator for future research studies without additional informed consent from the subject or the legally authorized representative.





If you have any questions about this research, please contact Dr. Amelia Talley at Amelia.Talley@ttu.edu. If you have questions about your rights as a research participant, contact the Human Research Protection Program, Office of Research & Innovation, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas 79409. You can contact them at 806-742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu. We appreciate your time and effort for this research study. If you would like to continue to the survey, please click this link: https://ttupsych.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4HN1NBj4A9kAAEm





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.